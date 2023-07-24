Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile



MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

