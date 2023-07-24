Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of V2X worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $3,443,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V2X Stock Performance
Shares of V2X stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $51.00.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
