Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of V2X worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $3,443,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of V2X stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

V2X Company Profile

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.82 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

