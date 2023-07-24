Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,617,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,189,000 after buying an additional 8,179,950 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327,471 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,903,000 after buying an additional 3,486,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.