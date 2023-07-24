Factorial Partners LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.17. 57,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,635. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

