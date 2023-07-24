Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,021.79

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1,021.79 and last traded at C$1,016.71, with a volume of 3225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,017.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The firm has a market cap of C$23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$978.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$921.62.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 168.2570423 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

