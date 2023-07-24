Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

