FC Advisory LLC Buys 4,559 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

