FC Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.13. 647,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

