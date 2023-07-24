FC Advisory LLC Has $19.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 8.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

VEU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.83. 791,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

