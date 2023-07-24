FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,403,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 49,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $227.49. 151,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.73. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

