FC Advisory LLC Purchases 412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.21. 553,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,237. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

