FC Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 124,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,249. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

