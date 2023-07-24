FC Advisory LLC Sells 373 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 108,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

