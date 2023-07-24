FC Advisory LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $163.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

