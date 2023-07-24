FC Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $75.63. 766,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

