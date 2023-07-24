Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $173.63 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,100,399 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

