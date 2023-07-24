Fetch.ai Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $173.05 million and approximately $29.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00044603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,100,399 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

