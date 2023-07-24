Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.