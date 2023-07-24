Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,747 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 264,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,649 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 449,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $53.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.24.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

