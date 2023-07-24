Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2478 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

