Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $99.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

