Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 284 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $145.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.