First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ROBT opened at $46.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.