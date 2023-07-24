First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $46.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

