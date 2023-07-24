Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 907,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.