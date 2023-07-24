Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
NYSE:FI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 907,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Activity at Fiserv
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.