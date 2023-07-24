Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Trading Down 2.8%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 1,125,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,526,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $225,531.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,357.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

