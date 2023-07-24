Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,173 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

