Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 2,600 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,949. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

