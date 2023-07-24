Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $4.84 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 262,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,452. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

