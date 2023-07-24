Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

