Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,693. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

