Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.80. The stock had a trading volume of 655,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,413. The company has a market capitalization of $427.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

