Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 66,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 122,253 shares.The stock last traded at $28.39 and had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FOR. BTIG Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

