FUNToken Trading Down 5.9% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. FUNToken has a market cap of $48.23 million and approximately $666,176.85 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.