GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $404.47 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. GateToken has a market cap of $404.47 million and approximately $906,758.37 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00014242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,112.38 or 1.00154956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002288 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,701,411 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,701,410.58515221 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.16432924 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $620,539.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.