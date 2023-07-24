GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Stock Price Up 7.7%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 14,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 300,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

GENK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

