Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Generac by 24.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 30.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $146.90. 253,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

