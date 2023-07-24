General Motors (NYSE:GM) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. 18,151,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,486,560. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

