Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Lessened by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

GNTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.79. 78,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,577. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.