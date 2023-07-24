GG TOKEN Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $78.65 million and approximately $174.41 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.06358239 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $344.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.