Glacier Bancorp’s (GBCI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
GBCI opened at $32.25 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.
Insider Activity
In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,200 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 911,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,036,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $19,552,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
