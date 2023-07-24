Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.80

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 4908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.73.

Goldmoney Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.99.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.91 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

