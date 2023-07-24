Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.4% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,785,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,574,475. The firm has a market cap of $746.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $318.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

