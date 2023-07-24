Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $167.65. The company had a trading volume of 161,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,508. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

