Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 386 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.99. 70,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

