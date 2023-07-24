Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Invests $120,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.