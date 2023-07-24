Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Invests $138,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,133,000 after acquiring an additional 173,451 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 326,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,788. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

