GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.00

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 8200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

GRC International Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of £13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.94.

About GRC International Group

(Get Free Report)

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.