Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 17,492 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,589,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $50.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

