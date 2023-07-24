Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,287 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $815.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

