Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 6,196 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,380,000 after acquiring an additional 298,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,714 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 292,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $82.64 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
